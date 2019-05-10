OKC Police Department Remembers Its Fallen Heroes
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police have observed the “Fallen Officers Memorial” with a formal ceremony for 35 years. Thirty-four Oklahoma City Police officers have died in the line of duty since 1895.
On Friday, May 10, 2019, during a ceremony in front of the police department, families of those officers laid flowers at the Fallen Officers Memorial.
Interim Police Chief Jeff Becker said, “We do this on an annual basis, because it’s critical our younger officers keep in mind who went before them, there’s a heritage there of sacrifice and service, and it also reminds us of the dangers of the job.”
Elke Meeus’ late husband Kelley Chase died in a freak police training accident six and a half years ago. “I don’t think anyone ever moves on from the loss of a loved one,” she said. “We move through it.”