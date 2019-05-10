Tulsa Police: Active Shooter Killed After Wounded 2 People
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is dead after he shot two people near 51st and South Peoria Friday night. The suspect was shot and killed by Tulsa Police, News On 6 has learned.
Eastbound Interstate 44 is shut down in as the shooting is investigated.
Police said a man was waving a gun near the Ci Ci's Pizza at 49th and Peoria around 6:50 p.m. He fired a gun shot in the air then went into at least one restaurant, wounding two people, according to police.
He shot one person in the arm and one in the chin, an officer said. Both are expected to be OK.
The shooter then ran down Peoria waving the gun and hiding from police, according to TPD. He then ran up to the highway.
A woman who was driving down the highway said they saw the man climb the hill and thought he was waving at another car. Then they realized he had a gun and pointed it at them but did not shoot.
There are reports that the man fired at cars on the highway, but police said they have not yet determined if that took place.
Authorities say a TPD officer shot and killed the suspect when he reached the south side of the interstate. A witness tells News On 6 the man was shot in the chest, but that has not been confirmed by police.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
Officers don't know what the man's motive was in shooting people but say it is fortunate the wounds weren't lethal.
We have a crew at the scene and will update this developing story. Watch our newscasts at 9 and 10 p.m. for the latest.