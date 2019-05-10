OKC Homeless Shelter For Youth At Capacity, Seeking Donations
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials at Sisu Youth Services say their numbers keep growing, and community assistance is needed.
For more than a year, Sisu been providing a place for young people to get off the streets safely, seven nights per week.
Board Member Rachel Bradley said for the past two weeks, Sisu has been the only emergency youth shelter in Oklahoma City that doesn't require documents from visitors.
A similar shelter, Be the Change, recently closed its doors.
“We've definitely noticed an uptick in our attendance, especially in our drop-in centers, since everything else is closed for youth,” Bradley said.
Bradley said each bed is full, and some cots have even been added in extra rooms.
“We just want them to be safe and out of the elements,” Bradley said, of the young people she helps.
While the center is stocked with supplies now, provisions can go fast, and donations are needed.
“It’s really important that we are able to have staff and that is where a monetary donation would be really helpful,” Executive Director Lindsay Cates said.
Sisu doesn’t just offer beds. People from ages 15 to 22 can use the center for hot meals, clothes, career training and more.
Cates said they’re not only trying to keep up with the current demand, but plan for the future.
“Working with this population at this age is crucial. If we can work with them and get them the help they need, they may not end up in the criminal justice system. They may not end up unemployed, chronically homeless,” Cates said.
Monetary donations can be made on Sisu’s website. The center also has an Amazon Wishlist which contributors can purchase from.