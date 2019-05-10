"Protecting patients is the highest priority of the FDA, and Americans can be confident in the quality of the products the FDA approves. Our standards require that brand-name and generic medications have the same intended use and perform the same way in the human body, and we take multiple steps to ensure that generics are just as safe and effective as their brand-name counterparts. Whether a drug is made in the U.S. or overseas, manufacturers must undergo the same, rigorous application process, and the information must be fully reviewed by our highly-trained scientific staff. The FDA inspects all brandname and generic manufacturing facilities around the world, which manufacture product for the U.S. market, to confirm they meet FDA's requirements for manufacturing process. As drug manufacturing has globalized over the years, we have modernized our policies to ensure that companies – regardless of where they are located –meet the FDA's strict standards for producing medicines for U.S. patients that are high quality, safe and effective. The FDA's global inspection efforts focus on higher risk facilities to prevent, uncover and combat data integrity issues and manufacturing problems. Using a risk-based site selection surveillance inspection model, we prioritize domestic and foreign inspections based on multiple factors carefully selected to appropriately target our resources. Over the past several years, we have conducted a number of unannounced inspections at foreign manufacturing facilities – a critical approach when we have information from a whistleblower or when the FDA is investigating a drug safety issue. We also monitor reports from industry, patients, and healthcare providers to identify and resolve potential quality problems. We will remain vigilant in addressing potential issues in the global drug supply chain, in order to make sure Americans have confidence in the safety and quality of their medicines."