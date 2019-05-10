News
OU Board Of Regents Approve Alcohol Sales At Sporting Events
Friday, May 10th 2019, 10:51 AM CDT
The University of Oklahoma will continue to serve alcohol at sporting events, according to a vote on Friday.
The Board of Regents approved the allowance of alcohol sales at OU's sporting venues.
OU President Jim Gallogly said the pilot program was a success and helped improve the "fan experience."
Oklahoma State University started serving alcohol at sporting events a year before OU and had a similar success.