1 Woman In Custody After Overnight Police Chase
OKLAHOMA CITY - One woman is in custody after leading police on a chase overnight across the Oklahoma City metro, officials said.
According to police, the chase started in Southwest Oklahoma City and went all the way down Interstate 35 to Goldsby.
Police said the woman dodged the stop sticks they put out to slow her down.
She was arrested after stopping at a gas station in Goldsby, officials said.
Her name has not been released.
This is a developing story.