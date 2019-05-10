News
Police Search For Suspect After Shooting Victim Found In SW OKC
Friday, May 10th 2019, 4:21 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect after one person was found shot in southwest Oklahoma City, official said.
According to officials, police got a call that a victim was found in an alleyway with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso near the 600 block of Southwest 24 Street.
Officials said the victim was shot three times and then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect description at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.