News
Woman Shot, Killed At Her NW OKC Apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY - One woman has died Friday morning, after being shot at her northwest Oklahoma City apartment, police said.
According to officials, the shooting took place at an apartment complex on MacArthur Park Lane near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Avenue.
The woman was alone at her apartment. After hearing a knock and answering the door, two white males shot her in the chest and the arm, police said.
Officials said she was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
Police believe the two men got into a white SUV and drove away.
There is currently no description of the suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.