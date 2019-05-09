With the NextEra incident in mind, the same parties went back to Legislature this session to attempt to further tighten the wind farm siting law. And just this week, Governor Kevin Stitt signed HB 2118, which means wind developers will now have to get approval from both the FAA and the DoD before being allowed to move forward with construction of any new turbines. Proof of such approval must now be submitted to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, as well as, to the Aeronautics Commission.