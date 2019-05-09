Mother of Three Children Injured in Hugo Shooting Receives New Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Hugo mother receives a special gift just in time for Mother’s Day.
Olivia Hill and her four children were riding in a car with a man suspected of armed robbery when OSBI says Hugo officers opened fire. Three of the four children were hit in the gunfire, along with the suspect William Devaughn Smith.
Smith was driving Hill’s pick-up truck when this all unfolded. Her car was impounded during the investigation, so she hasn’t had a car to drive to Tulsa to see her kids.
That’s why the Car Care Clinic stepped up to help.
“This is yours,” said Car Care Clinic Executive Director, Lonnie Vaughn to Olivia. “You take this and take care of your family."
Olivia Hill received keys to a new van after her pickup was destroyed during an officer-involved shooting in Hugo two weeks ago with her kids in the backseat.
Hill's attorney says Olivia and her kids were in the car with her friend, William Smith.
Hugo Police say he was wanted in connection to an armed robbery at Pizza Hut on April 11th.
OSBI says Smith tried to run over officers so they fired shots.
“She did notice an individual get out of the vehicle, she didn't know who that individual was, next thing she knows, people are shooting and she’s literally watching her children being shot at,” said Hill’s attorney, Damario Solomon-Simmons.
Simmons says the car was shot at more than 25 times, injuring three of Hill's four children.
The children were flown to St. Francis in Tulsa for their injuries, but Hill had to rely on friends to get her here to Tulsa to see them.
“She's got to go back to her normal life as hard as that’s going to be, going to work, taking kids to school and she has no vehicle, so that’s where we stepped in, that’s what we did today,” said Vaughn.
“I know it will get easier, but I’m just so grateful," said Oliva Hill.
Because of the shooting, Hill says her 5-year-old daughter could have seizures for the rest of her life.
She also said doctors weren't able to remove all of the bullet fragments from her 3-year-old son's skull.
Hill says she knows she has a long road ahead of her but is just grateful she and her kids are alive.
“She can’t believe that her kids were spared, she can’t believe that she was not shot, so she’s like 'I’m just so thankful that God has provided a way through this unbelievable tragedy,'” said Simmons.
Smith was treated and released for his injuries and then arrested.
The two police officers are on paid administrative leave.