Woman Captures Picture Of Rattlesnake On Skiatook Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A snake spotted on Skiatook Lake is getting attention online. While waiting for a fish to bite, Gina Vinson said a different creature made itself known on the water.
"He was big, very big. I'd say five feet long,” Vinson said.
She said she sees snakes all the time when she's out fishing, but this reptile was rare for her.
“I couldn't believe it was a rattlesnake, number one,” Vinson said. “I grew up in the Texas panhandle, where we see those all the time, but not in the lakes."
She posted the picture to the Facebook page "Oklahoma Snapshots,” a place to show off what nature has to offer in the Sooner State. It's been shared thousands of times.
"I am in total shock of it,” she said. “It's amazing how quick things go around, and I'm glad that it's making people more aware of what's out there."
"People are scared to death of snakes,” Oklahoma Game Warden Jeff Brown said.
Brown said it's that time of year, and people can expect to see Timber Rattlesnakes not just at Skiatook Lake, but throughout the area.
“They'll typically leave their dens in April, May. So right now the snakes are starting to travel, look for food,” Brown said.
And if you've never seen a rattlesnake in person before, both Brown and Vinson said there is no need to be scared.
"A lot of times people think the snake is trying to get to them. When actually all the snake is trying to do is get out of the water. They're tired, they don't swim well,” Brown said.
If you find a venomous snake in your home or backyard and want it removed - game wardens say don't kill it, just give them call instead.