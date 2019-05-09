State Health Department Issues Measles Warning
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is urging adults and children be vaccinated due to the recent outbreak of measles around the world.
Measles are much deadlier to children, because their immune systems aren’t as strong as adults. The CDC says children between the ages of one and six years old should get two doses of what’s known as the MMR vaccination. The first one should occur after they turn one year old, and the second one, sometime after they turn four.
Clinical Health Administrator Lynnda Parker says the biggest reason for measles outbreaks is international travel.
“International travel is much more prevalent than it used to be. And people if you are infected, and you are flying on a plane, it’s very contagious through droplets, through sneezing or something like that,” she said.
Parker says adults who are unsure if they were vaccinated can check with their high school, college, or primary care physician. And if you were born in Oklahoma, and were vaccinated in the state, there is a database record of it.
The CDC also says women who are pregnant should not get the MMR vaccination.