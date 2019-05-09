Though it is likely the bill will be passed, it isn't likely it will be successfully implemented before being blocked by a federal judge, as it is in clear violation of Roe v. Wade. If passed, the legislation would likely join a host of other contested laws that anti-abortion activists hope will rise to the Supreme Court and potentially overturn Roe v. Wade. The proposed law flatly rejects the decision, saying "judges and legal scholars have disagreed and dissented with its finding."