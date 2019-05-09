But many of the individuals named in the indictment have Facebook pages that were still up in recent days. They leave no doubt of the users' white supremacist affiliation, posting images of Hitler, swastikas and a numerical symbol of the New Aryan Empire slogan, "To The Dirt" -- the members' pledge to remain loyal to the end. One of the group's indicted leaders, Jeffrey Knox, listed his job as "stomp down Honky." Facebook then auto-generated a "stomp down Honky" business page.

Questions about exposure

Social media companies have broad protection in U.S. law from liability stemming from the content that users post on their sites. But Facebook's role in generating videos and pages from extremist content raises questions about exposure. Legal analysts contacted by the AP differed on whether the discovery could open the company up to lawsuits.

At a minimum, the research behind the SEC complaint illustrates the company's limited approach to combatting online extremism. The U.S. State Department lists dozens of groups as "designated foreign terrorist organizations," but Facebook in its public statements said it focuses its efforts on two, the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

But even with those two targets, Facebook's algorithms often miss the names of affiliated groups. Al Azm said Facebook's method seems to be less effective with Arabic script.

For instance, a search in Arabic for "Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula" turns up not only posts, but an auto-generated business page. One user listed his occupation as "Former Sniper" at "Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula" written in Arabic. Another user evaded Facebook's cull by reversing the order of the countries in the Arabic for ISIS or "Islamic State of Iraq and Syria."

John Kostyack, a lawyer with the National Whistleblower Center in Washington who represents the anonymous plaintiff behind the complaint, said the goal is to make Facebook take a more robust approach to counteracting extremist propaganda.

"Right now we're hearing stories of what happened in New Zealand and Sri Lanka -- just heartbreaking massacres where the groups that came forward were clearly openly recruiting and networking on Facebook and other social media," he said. "That's not going to stop unless we develop a public policy to deal with it, unless we create some kind of sense of corporate social responsibility."

Farid, the digital forensics expert, said Facebook built its infrastructure without thinking through the dangers stemming from content and is now trying to retrofit solutions. "The policy of this platform has been: 'Move fast and break things.' I actually think that for once their motto was actually accurate," he said. "The strategy was grow, grow, grow, profit, profit, profit and then go back and try to deal with whatever problems there are."