OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says a young girl was shot Wednesday night. 

According to the police department, officers arrived on scene at 137 Southeast 22nd Street and discovered the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. She was transported from the scene to a local hospital. 

At this time, police have not released any information concerning a suspect. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates. 