Police Investigating After Young Girl Shot In SE OKC
Wednesday, May 8th 2019, 9:46 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says a young girl was shot Wednesday night.
According to the police department, officers arrived on scene at 137 Southeast 22nd Street and discovered the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. She was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
At this time, police have not released any information concerning a suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.