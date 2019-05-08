News
2 Treated For Smoke Inhalation After House Catches Fire In SW OKC
Wednesday, May 8th 2019, 6:26 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters battled a house fire in Southwest Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters arrived on scene in the 12100 block of Southwest 25th Street. OKCFD says everyone made it out of the structure, but two people were treated for smoke inhalation, including one that was transported to the hospital.
At this time, there’s no word on what caused the blaze.
