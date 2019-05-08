News
Police Arrest Man In Connection With Fatal Shooting In SW OKC
A man has been arrested in connection with Monday night's fatal shooting in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Darin Lewis Davis, 45, was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint and booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
Davis is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Randy Lateeth Hurt.
About 9:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 2100 block of SW 19th Street. Officers found Hurt on the patio of the residence and he suffered a gunshot wound.
Hurt died at a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.