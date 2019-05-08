News
Wednesday Storms Likely With Low Severe Threat
Wednesday, May 8th 2019, 8:09 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Rain is moving out of central Oklahoma Wednesday morning and temperatures are moving into the low 70's.
A cold front is moving into northwest Okla. that will slide southeast, and kick up a few storms with severe potential.
The severe threat looks low. There could be a tornado threat but the main concern is wind and hail.
The air is going to be cold enough Wednesday evening for the possibility of a little bit of snow in the panhandle. High's in central Okla. will be in the upper 50's.
