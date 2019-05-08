OKLAHOMA CITY - Rain is moving out of central Oklahoma Wednesday morning and temperatures are moving into the low 70's. 

A cold front is moving into northwest Okla. that will slide southeast, and kick up a few storms with severe potential. 

The severe threat looks low. There could be a tornado threat but the main concern is wind and hail. 

The air is going to be cold enough Wednesday evening for the possibility of a little bit of snow in the panhandle. High's in central Okla. will be in the upper 50's. 

Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised. 

 
