HYDRO, Oklahoma - Interstate 40 eastbound at mile marker 91 is now open following a fatality collision Wednesday morning near Hydro, officials said. 

Officials said this was a multiple vehicle collision in between mile marker 91 and 92, in Caddo County. 

Officials said motorists should expect delays and congestion as traffic returns to normal. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 