Man Shot In Knee During NW OKC Drive-By Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police said a man was shot late Tuesday night while he was walking in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.
According to officials, the shooting took place near Northwest 83rd Street and North Walker Avenue.
The gunman was driving a mid-2000, beat-up, dark colored Honda, police said.
Witnesses told officers there were at least two other men inside the car.
The victim and another man were walking in the neighborhood when the suspect's car drove up next to them. Police said the gunman rolled down the driver-side window and fired four shots at the men.
Officials said the victim was hit in his right knee.
The suspects drove away, but there were several people who witnessed the shooting, according to police.
"We have some witness statements that are trying to give us some further information on the vehicle," said Captain Ronnie Beck.
The victim is in his mid 50's and was not the intended target for the shooting, police said. He was taken to OU Medical Center and is expected to be fine.