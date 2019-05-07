OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a person was transported to the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City. 

According to police, the shooting occurred at NW 83rd Street and Harvey Place around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police told News 9 the male victim was shot in the knee and was transported to OU Med. 

The OCPD says officers are searching for a suspect driving a dark-colored Honda. 

