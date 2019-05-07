News
1 Victim Transported Following Drive-By Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
Tuesday, May 7th 2019, 8:41 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a person was transported to the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City.
According to police, the shooting occurred at NW 83rd Street and Harvey Place around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Police told News 9 the male victim was shot in the knee and was transported to OU Med.
The OCPD says officers are searching for a suspect driving a dark-colored Honda.
