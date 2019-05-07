Thunder's Russell Westbrook, Paul George Undergo Off-Season Surgeries
Oklahoma City Thunder star players Russell Westbrook and Paul George underwent off-season surgeries, the team reported.
Westbrook underwent a successful surgery to repair a ligament on the fourth metacarpophalangeal joint in his left hand and an elective surgery on his right knee in preparation for off-season training. He is expected to return to full basketball activities in about three weeks, the team reported.
Paul George had an elective surgery on his right shoulder to repair a partial thickness supraspinatus tendon tear. He will also have a surgery to address a small labrum tear in his shoulder in the coming weeks.
An update on George's status will be provided prior to the 2019-2020 NBA season.
Both Westbrook and George underwent surgeries Tuesday at Kerlen-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.