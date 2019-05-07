Yukon PD: 2 Chase Suspects Believed To Be Connected To Multiple Crimes
YUKON, Oklahoma - Two suspects are behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase.
Rossetta Rouse, 33, and Tommy Cunningham, 31, were arrested following the May 3 chase.
Police say both suspects attempted to cash a stolen check using a stolen I.D. at the Yukon BancFirst location at 2500 Cornwell Drive. It's believed both items were taken from a vehicle.
“When our officers arrived on scene, they spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the bank,” said Major Matt Fairchild. “They attempted to stop by that vehicle, and it fled from there. A pursuit was initiated by our officers.”
The suspects lead police on a high-speed chase north on Cornwell Drive for approximately five miles.
“There was a collision with another vehicle, it was only minor damage reported there and no injuries involved in that accident,” said Fairchild. “They crashed out in the 12000 block of Wilshire Boulevard, where they crashed into a fence and ended in a cow pasture.”
Cunningham ran from police while Rouse stayed behind.
“He ran approximately a half to three quarters of a mile from the point of the crash, and he was apprehended after five minutes after the crash,” said Fairchild.
According to police, Cunningham had warrants in Florida for his arrest.
Police believe this may not be the duo's first crime.
"They possibly may have been involved in some auto burglaries, and other attempts to obtain cash by false pretenses at other banks,” said Fairchild.
If you recognize Rouse and Cunningham from being involved in other crimes in the metro, give Yukon Police a call at 405-354-1711.