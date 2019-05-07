Bill That Approves DNA Extraction During Arrests Passes In State Senate
A bill that the author admits could unfairly target minorities by extracting DNA upon arrest advanced through the Senate.
Senate Bill 184 would allow law enforcement or third party contractors to collect DNA from suspects before they're formally charged or convicted. Even the bills author told News 9 the bill could be unfair to minorities.
A law passed three years ago allowing jails to collect DNA samples when someone is arrested for a felony.
Senate Bill 184 would allow third party contractors to also collect DNA and use new Rapid DNA technology to get faster results.
Opponents argue because the Rapid DNA technology will be used in more urban areas, it unfairly targets minorities.
Shaw said by using the so-called Rapid DNA technology, police could potentially tie suspects to other crimes.