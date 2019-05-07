National Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated this week May 6 through May 12.

Many restaurants are thanking teachers by offering free deals and discounts.

News 9 has put together a list of a few deals being offered this week.

Note: Check with your closest location before visiting, as participation can vary.

Deals:

Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a BOGO deal Tuesday, May 7 between 3 p.m. and close with a valid school I.D.

 

McAlister’s Deli

Free Tea for Teachers all week long.

 

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

On Tuesday, May 8 from 6-9 p.m. teachers and faculty receive one free box combo with current school I.D.

 

Pei Wei

Teachers and school faculty will receive 33% off regular entrees. Order must be placed in person, offer is valid until May 10 with teacher or faculty ID.

 
Potbelly Sandwich Shop

BOGO free sandwich, salad, or pick-your-pair for teachers AND nurses until May 12 with valid ID.

 

 

Cicis

FREE Unlimited Buffet on Tuesday May 7. Must show valid Teacher ID.

 
Metro Diner

20 % off to all teachers from May 6 to May 10.

 
Hopdoddy

In store only, teachers with an ID will be treated to a free shake. Promotion lasts through May 10.

 

Enjoy! Thanks to all educators who help to shape the minds of children.   

 