In his rebuke of the criticism of the investigation, McConnell lambasted Democrats unhappy with the results of Mueller's findings, claiming they were "hoping for a national crisis for the sake of their own politics." He said the Russia investigation ultimately "morphed into a last hope" for those who never "come to terms" with Donald Trump as president. McConnell suggested Democrats have since had a "meltdown" over the report's findings,saying they have an "inability to accept the conclusion" that members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government in their election interference campaign in 2016.