"We believe strongly that, but for the OLC [Office of Legal Counsel] memo, the overwhelming weight of professional judgment would come down in favor of prosecution for the conduct outlined in the Mueller Report," the letter says, referring to a Justice Department opinion stating a sitting president cannot be criminally prosecuted.

In his report, Mueller declined to determine whether the president's conduct amounted to obstruction of justice. As a result, in a letter to Congress describing the principal findings of Mueller's report, Barr wrote that he and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, determined Mueller's findings were not "sufficient" to prove Mr. Trump committed a crime.

The group of former officials slammed Barr's conclusion, saying it "runs counter to logic and our experience."

"As former federal prosecutors, we recognize that prosecuting obstruction of justice cases is critical because unchecked obstruction?-?which allows intentional interference with criminal investigations to go unpunished?-?puts our whole system of justice at risk," the letter says.

Members of Congress, namely House Democrats, have since urged Mueller to testify on his findings from the report to provide greater transparency on the Russia investigation. Mr. Trump, however, said Mueller should not testify, tweeting on Sunday that there were "no redos for the Dems."