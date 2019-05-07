News
Police Searching For Missing, Endangered 7-Year-Old From Stroud
Tuesday, May 7th 2019, 6:12 AM CDT
Updated:
STROUD, Oklahoma - Police are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old from Stroud, Tuesday morning, officials said.
According to police, Austin Cornett was last seen wearing gray shorts and an orange Nike t-shirt.
Cornett was picked up from school by his mother Sarah Hill, who does not have custody of him, police said. Hill's vehicle is described as a maroon Mazda CX7 with Oklahoma tag EKP237.
Anyone with information on Cornett's location is asked to contact Stroud Police at 918-968-2733.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.