STROUD, Oklahoma - Police are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old from Stroud, Tuesday morning, officials said. 

According to police,  Austin Cornett was last seen wearing gray shorts and an orange Nike t-shirt.

Cornett was picked up from school by his mother Sarah Hill, who does not have custody of him, police said. Hill's vehicle is described as a maroon Mazda CX7 with Oklahoma tag EKP237. 

Anyone with information on Cornett's location is asked to contact Stroud Police at 918-968-2733. 

