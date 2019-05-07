WATCH: David Payne Live On News 9 With Tornado Updates
OKLAHOMA CITY - UPDATE: Tune in to David Payne live on News 9 right now.
11:36 p.m.: A large tornado was confirmed by News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor north of Hobart in Kiowa County.
Severe weather is happening in western Oklahoma Tuesday night, and a tornado watch has been issued for the Oklahoma City metro area. A tornado watch was issued late Tuesday night for Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita counties until 5 a.m.
The threat is there for all types of extreme weather, including tornadoes.
As these storms move into the state they will eventually form into a line of storms, lowering the tornado threat.
Wind, hail and flooding will be the greatest severe threat for much of the state Tuesday night.
The line of storms will move into Oklahoma City around midnight. This line will have heavy to severe storms along it.
Rain and storm chances look possible through day break Wednesday.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.