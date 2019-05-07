Tornado Watch Issued For Most Of Western Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - Severe weather is likely in western Oklahoma Tuesday night, and a tornado watch has been issued for most of the western part of our viewing area.
The watch goes until 11 p.m. and was issued for counties all the way to the Oklahoma City metro area. However, the watch does not yet include Oklahoma, Cleveland or Logan counties. It does include Canadian County.
Here's the latest information from News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne:
6:26 p.m.: Lots of storms developing western Oklahoma ahead of the main line out in the Texas Panhandle. These storms are not severe but they have been strengthening over the last half hour.
Just an hour previous, a tornado watch that had been issued for the Oklahoma Panhandle was expanded.
The threat is there for all types of extreme weather, including tornadoes.
As these storms move into the state they will eventually form into a line of storms, lowering the tornado threat.
Wind, hail and flooding will be the greatest severe threat for much of the state Tuesday night.
The line of storms will move into Oklahoma City around midnight. This line will have heavy to severe storms along it.
Rain and storm chances look possible through day break Wednesday.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.