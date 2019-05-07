Severe Storms Expected Late Tuesday Into Overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY - Severe storms are expected to enter Oklahoma late Tuesday into the overnight.
The atmosphere is primed for severe weather. A dry line will move across the Texas panhandle Tuesday, and by 3 to 4 p.m. storms will develop and quickly become severe. These storms will move into far West Oklahoma by about 6 to 7 p.m.
The threat is there for all types of extreme weather, including tornadoes.
As these storms move into the state they will eventually form into a line of storms, lowering the tornado threat.
Wind, hail and flooding will be the greatest severe threat for much of the state Tuesday night.
The line of storms will move into Oklahoma City around midnight. This line will have heavy to severe storms along it.
Rain and storm chances look possible through day break Wednesday.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.