Curbside Chronicle Selling Flowers For Mother's Day
Tuesday, May 7th 2019, 5:22 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - If you're looking for a last minute mother's day gift, the Curbside Chronicle is selling bouquets across Oklahoma City.
The Curbside Chronicle is hosting its second annual Mother's Day flower campaign. They will have pop-up shops around OKC and Edmond until Sunday.
All of the money earned from flower sales helps employ people who are transitioning out of homelessness in the metro.
Click here to see bouquet options and the pop-up shop schedule.