OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews responded after a shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City. 

According to reports, the shooting occurred around 9:25 p.m. Monday, in the 2100 block of Southwest 19th Street. 

The Oklahoma City Police Department says one shooting victim was discovered in the front yard of a home. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Police have not released any information concerning a suspect or the victim's name. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.  