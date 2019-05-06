News
Police Investigating After 1 Person Shot In SW OKC
Monday, May 6th 2019, 9:33 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews responded after a shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City.
According to reports, the shooting occurred around 9:25 p.m. Monday, in the 2100 block of Southwest 19th Street.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says one shooting victim was discovered in the front yard of a home. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released any information concerning a suspect or the victim's name.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.