Harry 'Over The Moon' As Meghan Gives Birth To Baby Boy
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their first child, a boy, the royal family confirmed on Monday. The new baby is Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the British throne.
Kensington Palace said in a statement that Meghan went into labor early Monday morning. Harry was by Meghan's side, the statement said.
The boy was born at 5:26 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, the palace said. "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined," Harry later told reporters. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing."
Harry said the couple was still thinking about names. "That's the next bit," he said.