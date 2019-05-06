The show's art director, Hauke Richter, told TMZ on Monday that the cup wasn't from Starbucks, but from a local coffee shop in Northern Ireland, where many of the scenes are shot. Richter added he was "certain" that it was an accident: "We are usually so diligent that this does not happen. The shoot was very hard and demanding and it is likely that after a very tiring ep 3 shoot, this was simply overlooked by an exhausted crew."