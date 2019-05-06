The couple divorced in 2010, a few months after Vorotinov took out a life insurance policy and designated his then-wife as the primary beneficiary. Irina Vorotinov in 2011 identified a corpse in Moldova as her husband’s, then returned to the U.S. with a death certificate and cremated remains and received the life insurance payment from Mutual of Omaha. Money was then transferred to her son and to accounts in Switzerland and Moldova, authorities said.