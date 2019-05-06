Ambler added that this plan highlights Booker's courage and commitment to running on gun violence prevention reforms to address the gun violence epidemic, while also attracting primary and general election voters with this policy.

Booker's plan also calls for increased oversight on gun manufacturers by allowing the Consumer Product Safety Commission to issue safety warnings and recalls for firearms. The plan would allocate funds to research gun violence as a public health issue and require handgun microstamping, which is aimed at helping law enforcement identify guns and their bullets in crimes.

"This is not a plan that any law-abiding gun owner should be concerned about, the people that should be concerned about it are two groups; people who want to break the law, gun runners and criminals, and the gun manufacturers who have been working with in an ungodly way to undermine the safety and security of this nation," Booker told CBS.

The New Jersey senator supports the bill passed by the House that aims to eliminate the so-called "Charleston loophole." The loophole in the background check system enabled Emanuel Baptist shooter Dylann Roof to buy a gun even though he had a prior drug conviction. Current law requires three days to perform a background check on gun purchases from licensed sellers. Because of an error, the FBI took longer than three days, thereby enabling Roof to purchase the gun.

The House bill, one of two gun control bills passed by the Democratic-controlled House early this year, would extend the three-day background check period to 10 days. The other bill would effectively make background checks universal by requiring private parties to sell or transfer guns only through licensed gun dealers who are required to conduct background checks.

On the campaign trail, Booker has said repeatedly that if elected president, he will "bring the fight to the NRA." Booker feels a personal connection to gun control, often mentioning Shahad Smith, who was killed in a shooting in Booker's neighborhood in Newark last year.

In the wake of the National Rifle Association's internal turmoil, Booker also called on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to investigate the NRA's taxes. In April, the New York Times reported that the New York attorney general opened an investigation into the NRA's tax-exempt status.

Booker isn't the first Democratic presidential candidate to propose a gun violence prevention plan, as fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, too, committed in April to use executive actions to implement gun control policy. California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, promised to make gun control reform a focal point of his presidential campaign when he announced his bid in April.