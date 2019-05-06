"Melanoma is the most deadly type of skin cancer, and we think unfortunately rates are still going up due to high levels of unprotected skin exposure and people are still using tanning beds," said Dr. Elizabeth Hale, a dermatologist, senior vice president of the Skin Cancer Foundation, and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Dermatology. "But fortunately, for the first time the survival rate is improving due to advances in treatment of advanced melanoma."