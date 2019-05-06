News
OKC Zoo's Sanctuary Asia Announced One Of Nations Best
The Oklahoma City Zoo's animal habitat, Sanctuary Asia has been announced as one of the best in the nation.
Sanctuary Asia was named as the 7th best in America in the 2019 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards for Best Zoo Exhibit.
“We are extremely grateful to our community supporters who voted for Sanctuary Asia, and helped us earn this honor for the Zoo and Oklahoma. We invite the world to experience Sanctuary Asia and see what makes it one of the best exhibits in the nation,” said Dwight Lawson, executive director of the Oklahoma City Zoo.
Sanctuary Asia opened in 2018.