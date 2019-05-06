News
SW OKC Home Destroyed Following Overnight Fire
OKLAHOMA CITY - A fire destroyed a vacant house Monday morning in Southwest Oklahoma City, firefighters said.
The fire started around 12 a.m. near Southwest 10th Street and South May Avenue. Firefighters said this is the third or fourth fire they've responded to at this home.
Fire officials said this is vacant home and these fires are being started by people that aren't supposed to be there. This is a problem OKC's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) works to avoid. But the HOT relies on reports from neighbors to check on vacant homes.
You can fill out an action report online to report vacant homes. Click here for a link to the action report.