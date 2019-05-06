News
Amber Alert Issued For Missing 5-Year-Old Texas Girl
HOUSTON, Texas - There is an Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 5-year-old girl reportedly kidnapped by three men.
Houston Police say Maleah Davis is still missing after she, her step-father, and her step brother were carjacked Friday.
The men assaulted the step-father and left him and his son on the side of the road but took Maleah.
Police are now interviewing family members to try and learn more about what happened, or get any suspect information.