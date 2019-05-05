News
Police Identify Edmond Shooting Suspect
Sunday, May 5th 2019, 4:32 PM CDT
Updated:
The Edmond Police Department has identified the suspect involved in a shooting Saturday evening at an Edmond apartment complex.
According to the report, the suspect now identified as Bernard Eugene Laster Jr., allegedly shot the victim in the 500 block of W. 15th St.
Officers responded to a shots fired call and were told that one person had been shot at least four times.
Initially Laster fled the scene of the shooting, but later called 911 dispatchers stating that he’d like to turn himself in.
Laster was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m.
He was taken to the Edmond City Jail and booked on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill and possessing a firearm after a conviction of a felony.
More details will be provided as they become available.