It's May in Oklahoma, so that means we all need to be aware of storm chances. Here's your update for what we're expecting weather-wise for Sunday.

A weak weather system moved through the Sooner State on Sunday, bringing showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Nothing severe. Expect sunshine and temperatures in the 70s for most of the day.

However, we are watching a dryline in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. Isolated supercell thunderstorms could develop by late afternoon, and they could move into the state by 7 p.m. Meteorologist Justin Rudicel says the very latest data has relaxed on storm chances, but as we've come to expect in May -- any storm that develops could become severe.

The biggest risks for your Sunday night are quarter-sized hail and 60-mph winds.

The storms could reach central Oklahoma by late evening.