Storms Possible In Panhandle, Western Oklahoma Later Sunday
It's May in Oklahoma, so that means we all need to be aware of storm chances. Here's your update for what we're expecting weather-wise for Sunday.
A weak weather system moved through the Sooner State on Sunday, bringing showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Nothing severe. Expect sunshine and temperatures in the 70s for most of the day.
However, we are watching a dryline in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. Isolated supercell thunderstorms could develop by late afternoon, and they could move into the state by 7 p.m. Meteorologist Justin Rudicel says the very latest data has relaxed on storm chances, but as we've come to expect in May -- any storm that develops could become severe.
The biggest risks for your Sunday night are quarter-sized hail and 60-mph winds.
The storms could reach central Oklahoma by late evening.