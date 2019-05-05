WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - An 84-year-old Wagoner County man is safe with his family thanks to search teams and a News on 6 Storm Tracker.

On Saturday, Storm Tracker Darren Stephens was heading home when Wagoner County authorities gave him a call.

They needed help to find the elderly man who disappeared while checking on his cattle near Fort Gibson Lake.

Deputies set up a search perimeter, and Darren brought out Osage Drone 6.

"I laid out a grid where they wanted me, and we searched a pasture and then some wooded area," said Darren. 

Some other deputies found the man at the bottom of a hill, but couldn't find a way to him.

Darren used the drone to find a path and guide the team to rescue the man.

 

 