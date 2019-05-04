The result: Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," Winnie the Pooh, some butterflies and even Trinity's name etched onto her body. The toddler was happy with the results.

D'Autorio told CBS News the tattoos only lasted about six days, but they used a professional photographer so the images would be captured forever.

Trinity's spirits were lifted by the masterpieces – and everyone involved called it the "best day ever." Her neuroblastoma has spread, but she's always been tough in her battle against cancer, her mom said. And now her tattoos make her look even tougher – although most of them are cute Disney characters.