"Unfortunately he gave his life in the process, but his sacrifice saved lives," Putney said.

Smith said he's not surprised Howell gave his life for others. "I would tell you, he stood out," Smith said. "As a soldier, we understand what it means to make the ultimate sacrifice."

Howell's family issued a statement on Wednesday, calling him a "big muscular guy with a huge heart." "He was the kind of person who you knew would take care of you the moment you met him, and he always did. He radiated love and always will," the statement read.

Police said Trystan Andrew Terrell, armed with a handgun that was purchased legally, killed two people and wounded four others at the school before campus police disarmed and arrested him, authorities said.

The two students who were killed were identified as Howell and 19-year-old Ellis Parlier. Drew Pescaro, 19; Sean Dehart, 20; Emily Houpt, 23; and Rami Alramadhan, 20; were injured in the attack.

