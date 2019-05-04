Achoo! OKC Sumatran Tiger Treated For Allergies
OKLAHOMA CITY - Even cats can have allergies.
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden staff said they are treating Sumatran tiger Eko for allergies after seeing him rubbing and scratching his face in what they called a non-typical behavior.
A board certified veterinary dermatologist tested Eko and found he's allergic to typical Oklahoma allergens like red cedar, cocklebur and environmental mold. Eko has been doing well on oral antihistamines and will undergo allergy injections to better control his condition, the Zoo said on its website.
They said they're training him to allow the injections so he doesn't have to be anesthetized again as he's treated.
Eko is one of three cubs born at the Zoo last summer. The species is considered critically endangered with less than 500 estimated to be living in the wilds of Indonesia.