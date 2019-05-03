Caught On Camera: Police Searching For Suspects After Violent Jewelry Store Robbery In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - The violent robbery and pistol whipping of an Oklahoma City jewelry store owner on Thursday, was caught on camera. Police are asking the public to help them identify the two gunmen in the video.
The owner of Higgins Jewelry near Northwest 122nd Street and MacArthur Avenue closed his store the day after the robbery. He said he suffered a concussion and four stiches from being pistol whipped.
Neighboring business owner Tish Parker heard a commotion at the jewelry store and quickly learned it was robbed.
“I just heard like a big loud noise,” said Parker.
What Parker heard was two men ransacking and busting glass cases at the store.
“Next thing I know,” said Parker. “I look up and there’s cop cars out there.”
The frightened and injured jewelry store owner called police after the suspects left the store.
The owner was sitting in his office when he first encountered one of the men. He lunged at the suspect but was violently pistol whipped, causing him to fall to the floor. The other man forced the owner's wife into the office while they rummaged through the safe.
“They stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “As well as two of the victim’s guns.”
Police said the suspects also damaged several glass jewelry cases and were seen leaving the area in a silver Infiniti Q45.
The owner told investigators that the men visited the store earlier in the day. They claimed to be shopping for Mother's Day gifts, when in fact, they were casing the store.
“It’s scary knowing it’s right there,” said Parker. “It could have been a lot worse.”
Contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 with tips that could help police identify the armed robbers.