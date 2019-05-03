News
Tiny Calf Born To Oklahoma Family Makes A Friend For Life
Friday, May 3rd 2019, 5:16 PM CDT
Updated:
Blu Vinson and his cousin Jet Boatman are the primary caregivers for a tiny calf named Bridget.
She was born to a normal sized cow the day before Easter but only weighed 12 pounds while a normal calf is closer to 80 pounds. Their veterinarian told them she may stay small or have a growth spurt and catch up.
Because she’s so small, she must be hand fed. She gets a special calf formula mix every 4 to 6 hours. She sleeps in the bathtub and rides in the car in a laundry basket.
She has a collar and a leash, and Blu calls her his Easter gift.