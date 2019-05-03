Bedlam Softball Series Opener Canceled Due To Weather
Friday's series opener of a high-stakes Bedlam series between the No. 12 Oklahoma State softball team and top-ranked Oklahoma has been canceled due to inclement weather in the Stillwater area. Saturday and Sunday's games will remain as scheduled, and the coaching staffs will continue to work to reschedule Friday's game.
This weekend's series marks the third-straight year that the Bedlam series will decide the winner of the Big 12's regular season title. OSU (37-11; 13-2 Big 12) needs to sweep the series - the same challenge they've faced the past two years - to win the program's first conference title since 1995.
Saturday's game, scheduled to be played in Norman, will mark the first top-15 Bedlam matchup since 2010, when OSU entered at No. 11 and the Sooners at No. 12. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.